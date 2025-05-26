The Indiana Fever have gotten off to an up-and-down start in the 2025 WNBA season, earning a record of 2-2 through the first week of play.

Star guard Caitlin Clark struggled a bit from the three-point line in recent games, but still, she was off to an MVP-caliber start. Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game despite a dip in her shooting percentages.

Unfortunately, the Fever announced on Monday that Clark had suffered a quad injury, which will sideline her for at least two weeks. With her now out of the lineup and the team hoping to stay in the WNBA playoff picture, several Indiana players will need to step up their games.

Caitlin Clark’s injury puts pressure on these Fever players to deliver

3. Kelsey Mitchell

Mitchell has quietly become one of the best players in the league over the last few seasons, but she really exploded onto the scene last year alongside Clark. She is averaging 17.8 points per game this year and is one of the team's go-to scorers in isolation situations or when the Fever simply need a bucket.

She'll need to be extra aggressive in Clark's absence and look to make more plays for her teammates if Indiana wants to stay afloat. Mitchell is also shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc this season, so the more she shoots, the better odds the team will have. Opposing defenses will certainly key on her now as the team's primary ball-handler, so it will take a special effort for coach Stephanie White to free her.

2. DeWanna Bonner

Bonner is one of the most legendary players from this era of the WNBA, but she has played by far the worst basketball of her career through four games with the Fever. After averaging 10 or more points in each of her previous 15 seasons, including 15.0 last year, Bonner is contributing just 2.5 points per contest through four games.

RELATED: WNBA MVP could be Napheesa Collier's award to lose

Her shooting percentage is a measly 12.5%, and she is yet to make a three-pointer this season in nearly 100 minutes of playing time. Bonner will need to step up and play like the All-Star that she has been in three of the last four seasons if Indiana wants to have a fighting chance in the coming weeks.

1. Aliyah Boston

Boston has been playing lights-out this season, averaging career highs in both points, rebounds and blocks. Her 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per night are among the best marks in the league, and she looks to be every part of an All-WNBA player this season. However, life will change for her dramatically in the absence of Clark.

She and Clark have unbelievable chemistry in pick-and-rolls or two-man games, and Boston is often the recipient of a tremendous pass for an easy basket. Unfortunately, without Clark to throw her the ball, she will have to create more open looks for herself, and she will have to do so without a majority of the attention being on Clark. It will be an uphill battle for the third-year post player, but she has seemingly improved even more this offseason, so she is the most likely candidate to step up without Clark on the floor.