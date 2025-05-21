Caitlin Clark only needed two games to break another WNBA record

Caitlin Clark is about to start breaking WNBA records so fast that it will soon become difficult to keep up with which records she owns and which she doesn't. Soon after that, it will become a safe assumption that whatever record you're thinking about, she owns it. On Tuesday, Clark set the WNBA record for most games with 25 points and 10 assists with her sixth such outing.

Clark passed Sabrina Ionesu, who is still active herself, so this record isn't set in stone quite yet; but for now, Clark holds the distinction.

To have the "most" of anything after 42 career games is silly. Clark has started 2025 at an MVP pace and is bound to break plenty more records in the next few months. She also tied Courtney Vandersloot with the most 20-point, 10-assist games with 10. Considering Clark might average close to those numbers in 2025 and beyond, it's not a stretch to assume she'll shatter that record by the end of next month. Vandersloot has played 430 games! Clark has played forty-two.

Fever offense is already in high gear behind Caitlin Clark

Through two games, the Fever have scored 183 points; 93 in their season debut against Chicago, and 90 against Atlanta on Tuesday. If they didn't go 16-26 from the free throw line, they would have beaten Atlanta, and I'm not going to get concerned about a loss in game two of the season anyway, because Indiana's offense is good enough to keep them competitive in the W.

And while Clark is clearly the showstopper, early returns on year three of Aliyah Boston — who could be the player that decides how high the Fever fly — are fantastic. She had 19 / 13 and 5 blocks in the Fever's opener, and 24 points / 13 rebounds last night. If she can consistently provide the post dominance that Indiana wants from her, this is a nearly unstoppable offense.