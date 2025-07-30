Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Mercury

The Indiana Fever have listed Caitlin Clark as OUT for tonight’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. Clark, who continues to nurse a groin injury, will miss her fifth straight game and remains without a clear timetable for return.

Injuries have proven to be Clark’s biggest obstacle this season. She’s now on track to miss her 14th game of the year. Earlier this season, she dealt with a left quad strain in May that sidelined her for two weeks. The current groin injury also forced her to miss the All-Star Game.

Caitlin Clark is still working her way back

While being without their star point guard is far from ideal, the Fever have found creative ways to stay afloat — going 2–2 in their last four games, including a two-game win streak. Kelsey Mitchell has taken the reins on offense, averaging 25.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 rebounds over that span. In the Fever’s 93–78 win over the Chicago Sky, Mitchell poured in a season-high 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

Despite Clark’s absence, tonight’s clash with the Mercury remains highly anticipated. DeWanna Bonner, who played just nine games with the Fever earlier this season before being waived, has become a steady contributor for Phoenix. She’s averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds across six appearances — and may be looking for a bit of revenge against her former team.

This is a pivotal game for Indiana. The Fever currently sit in sixth place in the playoff standings, holding a slim half-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces. But it won’t be an easy battle: the Mercury own the league’s third-best record at 16–9 and trail only the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun in the standings.

As for Clark, her return remains uncertain. Moderate groin strains can take four to six weeks to heal — slightly longer than ESPN’s estimated return date of August 12 for the two-time All-Star. The Fever are 6–7 this season without Clark and will look to even that mark in tonight’s matchup.