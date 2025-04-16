Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm during her rookie season, but her rise to popularity began when she was in college. At Iowa, she broke the all-time NCAA scoring record and led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back National Championship games despite playing for an underdog program.

Similarly, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry became a star early in his NBA career, but before that, he was a star for the Davidson Wildcats. They too were an underrated program but made an iconic run in March Madness on the heels of Curry's great performances.

As far as play style and origin story, these two transformational players are a lot alike. However, Clark revealed this week that she and Curry share another striking similarity, but it had nothing to do with basketball.

Caitlin Clark reveals similarity to Steph Curry, and it’s not on the basketball court

Clark is known to be an avid fan of golf, as she played in a celebrity Pro-Am earlier in the offseason. Last weekend, she was a featured guest at The Master's golf tournament, and she sat down with Kira K. Dixon on a segment of "Under the Umbrella."

"I think one of my favorite stories is when Steph Curry, I think it was the playoffs, and I think it was the Finals, and they had just lost, and he didn't play very well," said Clark. "And the next day, they had off, and he didn't want to go to the gym, he wanted to go to the golf course and just hit balls. ... You understand, like, this is an escape for us too. Like it's that peaceful."

During her rookie season in the WNBA, Clark was under a microscope more than any player in women's basketball history. For a player who is under as much stress as Clark, having an escape is healthy and an important aspect of taking care of yourself.

Curry understands that sentiment as a prominent figure in the NBA, and it should make fans happy that Clark is idolizing one of the game's greatest players in all aspects of his approach.

If Clark wants to have a long and illustrious WNBA career like Curry has had in the NBA, picking up little things like this along the way will be paramount.

The Indiana Fever kick off the season on May 17 when they welcome Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and the Chicago Sky into town on the opening night of the WNBA season.