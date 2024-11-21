Caitlin Clark makes the right choice with decision on new Unrivaled league
All the talk for the WNBA offseason has not only been about expansion teams, free agency, and the draft. It's been filled a lot with talk about the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its inaugural season.
The league is filled with stars across the league as it was created by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Teams were released today for the league that is set to tip off in January 2025 in Miami. There are two wild-card spots that are open to finish the 36 players that are in the league.
But a name that many were hoping to see on the list will not be on it any time soon. That name would be the one and only Caitlin Clark.
Caitlin Clark not playing in new Unrivaled league for the right reasons
A source knowledgeable about the situation told ESPN on Wednesday that Clark will not be playing for the league. This is understandable, though. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Year this past season after playing an entire season at Iowa during the NCAA season and only having a one-month break before the WNBA season began. In that NCAA season, she set the scoring record for women's and men's basketball and broke more records in the WNBA.
Clark's been busy with events already this offseason also. She took part in a pro-am for The Annika LPGA tournament and has been seen courtside at multiple basketball games across Indiana and Iowa.
It might come as a surprise for most that she isn't playing because the league unveiled its size teams' rosters and coaching during a 22-minute YouTube livestream, Clark's signature number. Earlier in the offseason, it was also reported that Clark turned down a $1 million offer to join the league, however, it is being reported that the offer is still on the table if Clark changes her mind.
If anyone needs a break from the spotlight and even a break from the basketball court, it is Clark. She averaged a rookie-best 19.2 points and 8.4 assists last season and has been under the spotlight for an entire year straight.
With two spots still open on Unrivaled it will be interesting to see what Collier and Stewart have up their sleeve to get fans more excited for the league.