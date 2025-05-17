Caitlin Clark's next game: How to watch Fever vs. Sky, TV channel and more

After a long offseason of waiting, the start of a new WNBA season is finally here. With No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers joining a sorority of stars like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, plus the Golden State Valkyries coming in as the league's 13th team, the storylines are nearly endless. But one name still looms above all the rest: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

On the heels of a historic rookie campaign, Clark begins her sophomore season in the W looking to take the next step — and help push an ascending Fever team toward a championship. That journey begins on Saturday afternoon, with one heck of a marquee matchup. Here's everything to know about Clark and the Fever's schedule, as well as how to watch their season-opener on Saturday.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

The schedule-makers did us all a favor: Clark and the Fever will kick their 2025 season off against old rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Clark and Reese squared off four times during their rookie seasons in 2024, with the Fever winning three of those games en route to a playoff berth. Given the history between these two stars, everyone will be on the lookout for any personal exchanges, but that's not the only thing to look out for on Saturday afternoon. Hailey Van Lith will likely make her WNBA debut, backing up Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot, and both of these teams are deeper than they were last year.

How to watch Fever vs. Sky on Saturday

Saturday's game will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ (for those with an ESPN+ subscription) and Watch ESPN (cable login required). If you don't have either an ESPN+ or cable subscription, Fubo TV comes with a seven-day free trial.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA schedule for May

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 17

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Tuesday, May 20

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. (NBA TV, League Pass)

Thursday, May 22

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: 7:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday, May 24

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 28

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV, League Pass)

Friday, May 30

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: 7:30 p.m. (ION, League Pass)

2025 WNBA season schedule:

You can check out Caitlin Clark's full WNBA season schedule (including which channel every game is airing on) here.

How to watch and stream WNBA games live this season

In addition to ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, WNBA games this season will air on CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video. Fubo TV’s Elite tier will give you access to all of those channels save for Amazon Prime, although it is relatively pricey at $95 per month. Prime Video will carry almost every Thursday night WNBA game free to all Amazon Prime subscribers, in addition to the title game of the Commissioner’s Cup in June. You can try Prime for free for 30 days.