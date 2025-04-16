Caleb Williams' emotion will be used as ammo against him, but it's a good sign for Bears

To say that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a trying rookie season would be an understatement. He was sacked 68 times, which was the worst in the NFL. His head coach, Matt Eberflus, who displayed gross incompetence and lack of accountability, was fired mid-season, as was his offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron.

In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, Williams says he wants to be ruthless next season when he faces another quarterback. “I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage,” he says.

Caleb Williams will have a target on his back entering next seasonm but he is ready for it.

His comment on Esquire can be traced back to what happened between Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud after the Houston Texans defeated the Chicago Bears 19-13 in Week 2 last season. Stroud approached Williams postgame to offer advice, encouraging him to "stop taking those hits" and "learn from those mistakes." While Stroud's intentions seemed genuine, Williams appeared disengaged, responding briefly and walking away. Stroud later clarified that he wasn't trying to "little bro" Williams.

Under the guidance of Ben Johnson, Williams has set ambitious goals for himself and his team. His bold words are also fueled by their off-season. They finally addressed their offensive line in the off-season by adding veteran guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, and free-agent center Drew Dalman. They can add even more talent in the draft next Thursday, in which the Bears have four picks in the top 75.

Williams' comment will likely ruffle a few feathers even in the off-season. He is no stranger to having a target on his back. People took a shot at him for painting his nails and crying after a loss, being consoled by his parent while in college. He will be targeted by players from other teams, wanting a piece of him every week next season. Still, if someone says something about Williams, they are providing bulletin board materials for him and the Bears, too.

A lot is expected from Williams in his second year. Will his competitive mindset translate into on-field success? Can he lead the Bears to a playoff berth and establish himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks? One thing is certain: Caleb Williams is not content with being just another player in the NFL. He is ready to take over.