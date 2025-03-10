Caleb Williams is the biggest winner of the Bears offseason after latest signing

The Chicago Bears were well-connected to free-agent center Drew Dalman this offseason and ostensibly heard the chatter. They wasted no time fulfilling the prophecy at the beginning of the NFL's legal tampering period, signing him to a lucrative multi-year contract.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dalman and the Bears agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million pact, including $28 million in guaranteed money. The deal takes the top center off the market and makes him the league's second-highest-paid player at his position. Only Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Creed Humphrey has a greater average annual value (AAV).

Speaking of the Chiefs, Dalman joins ex-Kansas City All-Pro guard Joe Thuney along Chicago's revamped offensive line. The Bears have added those two plus one-time Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson in one week, showing their commitment to keeping rising second-year quarterback Caleb Williams upright.

Caleb Williams is the biggest winner of the Bears' offseason after Drew Dalman signing

Dalman goes from protecting one 2024 first-round signal-caller, Falcons southpaw Michael Penix Jr., to another in Williams. He's seemingly earned the trust of coaches to act as the nucleus of blocking units for developing young passers. The 26-year-old should play a key every-down role for Chicago's new-look O-line.

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz deemed the Bears a "serious suitor" for Dalman before free agency began, which proved true. Chicago was eyeing the 2021 fourth-round pick and moved swiftly to make their dream a reality. He, Thuney and Jackson are accompanied by bookend tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones, forming a sturdy group that should make life easier for Williams.

General manager Ryan Poles and first-year head coach Ben Johnson have a vision for how they want the Bears to operate going forward. Everything starts and ends with Williams under center, and they're doing everything they can to position him for success. Dalman's arrival will surely help matters.

A high left ankle sprain limited Dalman to nine games in 2024. But make no mistake, when available, he remains one of the best interior linemen in football. Despite being known for his efforts in the run game, the former Falcon posted a stellar 95.1 percent pass block win rate. Moreover, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the fourth-best center overall last year.

As a plus athlete and fluid mover with tremendous technical skills and footwork, Dalman gives Johnson, Williams and the Bears offense a versatile chess piece.