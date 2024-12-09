Caleb Williams could finally get leg up on Jayden Daniels with Bears coaching rumor
By Lior Lampert
Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will forever be intertwined as the Nos.1 and 2 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. But suddenly, their connection could grow even stronger based on recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler "suspect[s]" ($) that Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be a candidate for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Moreover, given his preexisting connection to the organization, the insider indicates the Windy City might be the play-caller's "best chance" to land a gig.
Before joining the Commanders and getting the opportunity to work with Daniels, the Bears interviewed Kingsbury twice in January for their then-vacated offensive coordinator position. Alas, Chicago hired Shane Waldron instead, and the rest is history. Nevertheless, Fowler believes the prior conversations with the former may boost his odds of becoming the franchise's next frontman.
Bears hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their next HC could finally give Caleb Williams a leg up on Jayden Daniels
Williams was lauded as the consensus top quarterback prospect over Daniels throughout their final collegiate campaigns and the draft evaluation process. Many touted the USC product as a generational talent. Be that as it may, the Commanders star passer has since reshaped the conversation, creating a widespread debate about which of the two is better. However, arguments that Washington is a much more friendly environment for a young quarterback than Chicago have persisted.
Oddly enough, way back when, the Bears were viewed as the better destination. Between the promising, young offensive line and elite wide receiver trio, Williams was expected to step into a favorable situation. Of course, that doesn't factor in him becoming the face of a cursed team that seemingly can never do anything right. The Commanders were once seen in a similar light, but new ownership led by Josh Harris has turned things around virtually overnight.
Kingsbury has notably played a vital role in Daniels and Washington's success, leading to a potential promotion opportunity with the Bears. He'd be a welcome addition for Williams and the Chicago scoring unit, especially given their linkage.
Not only does Kingsbury have a history with the Bears, but he and Williams overlapped at USC for one season in 2023. The quarterback guru served as the program's senior offensive analyst.