Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels: Which rookie QB has the edge so far?

Jayden Daniels is the only QB in NFL History with:



- 75% Completion Percentage

- 200 Pass Yards per Game

- 50 Rush Yards per Game



in any 7-game span.



And he has the Commanders in 1st Place at 5-2.



Rookie or not, that is MVP worthy at the moment.



Plenty more ball to play… https://t.co/ltI1KmJETI