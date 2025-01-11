Calls for Arch Manning to replace Quinn Ewers couldn't wait 1 quarter in CFP semifinal
The Arch Manning vs. Quinn Ewers debate isn't going to end until the Texas Longhorns win the national title or are eliminated from the College Football Playoff.
On Friday night as the Longhorns faced off with the Ohio State Buckeyes, social media was full of Texas fans who needed to watch less than a quarter of Ewers play to know they wanted to see Manning instead.
The Texas offensive line didn't do Ewers many favors early. He took three sacks and fumbled once in just over one quarter. The Longhorns fell behind the Buckeyes 7-0.
Social media wants Arch Manning and they're not going to stop
Arch Manning is the shiny new toy. He brings a mobility that Ewers doesn't, so it's understandable when Ewers is struggling against the pass rush that fans would want the youngster to come in. However, it's never that simple. Ewers has far more experience than his backup and coaches tend to trust that more than youthful potential.
When a championship is on the line, of course, things can change. Steve Sarkisian knows that his decisions will be dissected at every turn. If the Longhorns lose while keeping Manning on the bench, there will be hell to pay in Austin.