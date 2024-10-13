Calvin Ridley is furious at his first half targets, meaning his over didn’t hit
By Lior Lampert
The Tennessee Titans' passing attack struggles continued in Week 6, attributing to their home loss against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts. Things are going so badly that it's beginning to take a toll on the team — frustration is seemingly and understandably mounting. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley made that abundantly clear during his postgame media availability, expressing how he's fed up with his inconsistent usage.
Ridley failed to record a catch despite drawing eight targets in the 20-17 loss to the Colts. But as the veteran wideout adamantly pointed out to reporters, many of those looks didn't come until the fourth quarter. He voiced his displeasure with seeing only two first-half opportunities in a not-safe-for-work manner.
"I need some [targets] in the beginning of the f---ing game too," Ridley declared, via AtoZSports Nashville. "S**t is getting f---ing crazy for me."
"It is what it is," Ridley added before taking accountability for his poor play: "I sucked today. I've got to be better." However, the one-time All-Pro Second Team member feels he could benefit from being part of the game plan earlier in contests.
"But I've got to get the ball a little earlier in games so I could be in the game," Ridley said.
Tennessee made Ridley one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL this offseason, signing him to a four-year, $92 million contract. Yet, for whatever reason, he hasn't come close to being the focal point the Titans ostensibly paid him to be. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old isn't solely to blame for his struggles, demonstrated by his disgruntlement.
Heading into the clash with the Colts, Titans head coach Brian Callahan took accountability for Ridley's lack of production. Furthermore, the first-year sideline general admitted he needs to find ways to get the pass-catcher "going." Alas, that didn't come to fruition in the gut-wrenching defeat versus Indy.
By the sound of Ridley's tone and comments, you'd think he lost a parlay involving his first-half receptions total (kidding). Jokes aside, Tennessee has to feature their talented playmaker early and often.