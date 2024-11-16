Cam Coleman’s OBJ impression is evidence why Auburn can’t fire Hugh Freeze
By Austen Bundy
The Auburn Tigers (4-6) are having yet another disappointing season under head coach Hugh Freeze.
The former sideline manager at Ole Miss and Liberty is in his second year at the helm and calls for his firing after failing to improve upon the program's 6-6 record in 2023.
However, one insane play on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe could be the flash of brilliance he needs to stick around another year.
Freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression in the third quarter, hauling in a wild touchdown catch on fourth-down with just his right hand.
Did I mention he's just a freshman? Freeze's recruitment success may finally be starting to show up and it couldn't have come at a better time.
Incoming talent could be saving grace for Freeze and Auburn
Coleman is just one example of the massive talent potential Auburn is budding with that could turn the program around next season.
If that's not enough for school administrators to be patient with Freeze, his recruitment success this year should muffle the haters for now.
Auburn having the No. 3 recruiting class is almost antithetical to how the team has performed over the last year and a half.
Jumping LSU and Alabama by flipping just one USC recruit is otherworldly. Auburn currently has the 44th-best total offense in the FBS this year, which isn't terrible but certainly not where a once-SEC powerhouse wants to be.
Coleman helps but imagine once Freeze's vision for what Auburn can be finally comes to fruition when the team he wants is fully built.
The best the Tigers can do this year with two games remaining is 6-6 yet again but that's highly unlikely given those final contests are with No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 9 Alabama. But sparks can turn to flame if properly kindled and only time will tell if Freeze, irony detected, can do that. It's now on the university to decide if his vision should be carried out any further.