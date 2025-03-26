Cam Heyward offers clarity on viral Aaron Rodgers quote with Steelers emerging as only option for QB

Cam Heyward had a lot to say about Aaron Rodgers when he was quoted saying that he was tired of waiting for Rodgers, and would not want to go to the darkness retreat to recruit him last week.

But now, it seems Heyward is coming around to the idea of a controversial quarterback joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday morning, he appeared on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network to clarify his blunt comments from last week.

"It wasn't meant that I don't like Aaron Rodgers or that I'm against [adding him.] When I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers," Heyward said. "But I can't be the guy that gets it over the finish line. He's gotta make those decisions for himself."

We asked Cam Heyward what he would say to Rodgers on behalf of the Steelers… pic.twitter.com/a380sVqKrD — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 26, 2025

Heyward's comments and attitude are a complete turnaround from last week. It could be related to Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giant on Tuesday night after spending his only season with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is now the only team without a clear-cut starter at quarterback.

Last season, the QB room was plagued by injuries and inconsistent on-field performance, which may have contributed to the late-season collapse. The Steelers went had a 10-3 record but finished 10-7. The season culminated in a loss to their divisional rival, Baltimore, in the NFL Wild Card Playoff.

Recently, some reports have emerged that Wilson has burned too many bridges within the organization, especially with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Heyward may have seen Wilson's antics up close and realized he will not take this team further.

Steelers quarterback situation remains very fluid

The futures of both Wilson and Rodgers were tied together on where they would sign. The New York Giants were interested in both players. But they ended up with Wilson. The Steelers already welcomed Rodgers when he visited them last week, but it seems like Rodgers is taking time to decide his future upon the advice of his agent.

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via trade from Seattle to improve their passing game. All they need is a quarterback who can get the ball to both Metcalf and George Pickens. Perhaps Heyward, a well-respected leader, is doing his part to recruit Rodgers like he did with Wilson, even though neither man has yet to meet. Heyward turns 36 in May, and there is a sense of urgency to win.

As both sides wait and see after the meeting, Rodgers cannot afford to take too much time. Unlike the Jets, the Steelers have been a model for being a stable organization. Head coach Mike Tomlin is a no-nonsense guy, and the team has strong leaders in Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Rodgers must buy into the Steelers' culture. He can help push them over the hump in the playoffs.

Otherwise, even a veteran like Heyward can only tolerate so much BS from Rodgers, as his darkness retreat comment would indicate.