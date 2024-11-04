Cam Jordan, Khalen Saunders apologized to Saints fans for state of Dennis Allen’s team
It’s time to panic in New Orleans and it has nothing to do with wins and losses. There’s a bigger problem brewing in the Big Easy.
Veteran edge rusher Cam Jordan and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders wasted no time expressing frustration via the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, soon after the Saints’ seventh-straight loss.
Players often take to social media to vent. Normally it’s in coded messages or very vague statements. Jordan and Sanders made it really clear how they feel about the current state of the Saints.
“We just lost to the panthers… I love y’all New Orleans truly had higher expectations and the best of hopes for us, y’all deserve it,” Jordan posted.
He’s not wrong. The Saints fans deserve better because losing to the Carolina Panthers is a double whammy: A division loss to the worst team in the NFL.
It makes you wonder, how did we all get fooled after the Saints throttled Dallas to open the season 2-0?
The Saints season has hit rock bottom and not even Dennis Allen can salvage it
You can’t blame Jordan or Sanders for apologizing to Saints fans for what the team has dwindled to this year. This was a season that looked vastly different than 2023, two months ago.
Somehow, that’s now a distant memory and the only thing left is question is how they got here. How they managed to let a team that’s non-committal on their quarterback extend their losing streak to seven games is beyond reason.
It’s so bad, Sanders didn’t even bother stopping at apologizing to fans. He’s using comedic relief to cope with the state of this team.
The Saints haven’t looked good since Dennis Allen took over for Sean Payton. In fact, counting this season alone, they’ve regressed. And now the players not only are venting on social media but feel comfortable doing it.
Allen has clearly lost this locker room and there probably isn’t anything he can do to get it back. Remember when Jameis Winston said it was a “team decision” to score a garbage-time touchdown?
This is a stark reminder of those times and how not much has changed since then. And to make New Orleans’ loss sting just a little bit more, Derek Carr became the only NFL quarterback to lose to 31 different teams. Just a reminder, there are 32 teams in the NFL.