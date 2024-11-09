NOT THE BEES! Cam Ward gets stung in Heisman race with Miami’s first loss
By Scott Rogust
No player has raised their NFL Draft stock more this season than Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. The former Washington State transfer led Miami to a 9-0 record with his incredible play, and is now essentially a lock to get selected in the first round of the draft. NFL Draft aside, Ward was one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season.
Entering Week 11, Ward had thrown for 3,146 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. Ward did this while carrying the Hurricanes to comeback victories. From a thrilling win over California to leading Miami from a 28-17 deficit to a 53-31 win over Duke last week. But, Miami's magic had finally run out.
On Saturday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets picked up a 28-23 upset win over Miami to officially clinch a bowl game appearance. As for Miami, they were handed their first loss of the season, and are no longer in the driver's seat in the ACC to make the College Football Playoff.
With this loss, Ward's chances at winning the Heisman took a hit.
Cam Ward's Heisman chances take hit after Miami's loss to Georgia Tech
This isn't to say that Ward played terribly today, it's just at points, he had no answers for Georgia Tech's defense.
Miami's defense once again let Ward down, as the offense had to play from behind. Yet, Ward was able to make things close. With Miami trailing 21-10, Ward threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton and a 38-yard throw to Xavier Restrepo. That last touchdown helped pull Miami to a 28-23 deficit.
With a chance to lead the Hurricanes to yet another late victory, Ward panicked when feeling defensive pressure. He evaded as best as he could but was sacked by the ankle and fumbled the football. Jordan van den Berg recovered the fumble and clinched the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Ward completed 25-of-39 pass attempts for 348 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
While Ward had a solid game, he couldn't afford to suffer a defeat. This loss will hurt his Heisman chances. Colorado dual-threat player Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel are among the favorites to win the award. Considering Gabriel is quarterbacking the top team in the country that is undefeated, he is now in the driver's seat in terms of the signal-caller position.
There's still plenty of season left, but Ward is now behind Hunter, Gabriel, and Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy running.