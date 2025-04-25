Cam Ward gets ultimate draft gift, courtesy of Warren Moon

The excitement was palpable as the Tennessee Titans officially introduced Miami quarterback Cam Ward in Nashville, and reasonably so. After all, the team spent the No. 1 overall pick on him to be their face of the franchise less than 24 hours prior.

As Tennessee prepared to welcome Ward to the media, they surprised him with the ultimate sign of appreciation, courtesy of franchise icon Warren Moon.

Passing the Torch pic.twitter.com/M9NMA0H0uH — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 25, 2025

Moon emerged to greet Ward, handing him his jersey -- with No. 1 on the back. As Titans fans know, that digit used to belong to the former and has been rightfully retired by the organization since 2006. But now, the latter will don it with a chance to add to the legacy associated with the number in Tennessee.

Titans legend Warren Moon personally signs off on Cam Ward wearing No. 1 for Titans

"I just came here because I have a lot of respect for this young man," Moon said of Ward after handing him his new threads. "A lot of our journey is similar, as far as all the things he was told throughout the journey. About not being good enough, nobody wanted to give him that great opportunity. But he just kept fighting. He kept working. He kept showing leadership, perseverance and here he is today. The No. 1 overall pick in the National Football League draft."

Ward told reporters he asked Moon for his blessing roughly a month ago. However, the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist wasn't expecting to receive the news this way but (of course) was "excited" nonetheless.

Yet, when asked what the No. 1 means to him, Ward quickly shifted gears. He said it "doesn't hold significance," but his efforts on the gridiron do.

" ... it's all about how you play on the field," Ward stated. "The player makes the number."

Despite ostensibly downplaying Moon's ceremonious presentation, Ward emphasized his admiration for Tennessee's all-time leader in passing yards (33,685) and touchdowns (196).

"I got a lot of respect [for Moon]," Ward voiced. "I didn't know much about him until the draft really started."

Given his initial unfamiliarity with Moon, Ward joked about watching some of the Hall of Famer's highlights before reaching out to confirm "he was legit." The Miami product approved of the film and will look to build his own impressive tape in the same number.