Cam Ward might have helped Titans luck into UDFA steal

I may not be the biggest fan of Cam Ward's game or his fit with the Tennessee Titans, but I love the fact that his new employer signed one of his former college teammates.

Former Miami Hurricanes star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo somehow went undrafted. He was instrumental in the Hurricanes nearly making the College Football Playoff a season ago as a superstar ACC performer.

The Titans ran a thought-provoking article on their team website that caught my attention. It was all about Ward and Restrepo coming into the NFL together as teammates in Nashville. This feels somewhat similar to the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU in back-to-back drafts. The guy who coached Burrow and Chase now coaches Ward and Restrepo, for the record.

Here is what Titans head coach Brian Callahan had to say about Restrepo joining the team as a UDFA.

"I mean, we watched a lot of tape on Cam, and you see all the plays that Xavier made over his career, particularly this past year. All the players on that offense, we had a little bit more familiarity with just because of the nature of how much film you watch when you're evaluating a quarterback. And then you got a chance to be exposed to him at the pro day, and (Xavier) was there for the private as well."

Ward later commented about how excited he is to have one of his former Miami teammates in town.

"I was real excited when (the Titans) signed X. He's somebody who was deserving of it. He's worked hard every day. He is one of the most underrated players that was in the draft this year. I think every time he steps on the field, he remembers everything, and he is going to continue to prove it.

Ward then put it bluntly that if Restrepo was that productive in the ACC, it could translate to the NFL.

"He was one of the best route runners in college football last year, he is first team All-conference, he is All-American, he never lost in man coverage. He is a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver, so why wouldn't you push for him?"

The more and more I think about this move, the more and more I can get behind the Titans' future.

Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo reunite to lead Tennessee Titans offense

When a franchise is trying to turn it around like the Titans are and the Bengals have, you actively have to find ways to empower your best players to make plays. Burrow was a temperature changer upon arriving in Cincinnati some five years ago. When he is healthy, he is one of the best quarterbacks in football, and the Bengals win a ton of games because of it. That is the blueprint for Ward in Nashville.

In a way, Burrow is somewhat of his NFL prototype. They both throw the ball well, but provide a little bit of jiggle to keep edge rushers and defensive front-seven players on their toes in general. No, Restrepo is not of the same cloth as Chase, but that does not mean he cannot be as important to his team as Chase is to his in the receiving corps. Restrepo's rapport with Ward cannot be overstated.

Of course, the NFL is much more difficult than the ACC. But we all have to overcome the learning curves in place at our new places of employment. Together, Ward's learning curve could be flattened by Restrepo's arrival. Conversely, Ward's newfound level of clout with this team could carry some weight in helping his friend and former college teammate not only make an NFL roster, but thrive after doing so.

Tennessee is still so far away from competing, but these are smaller moves to be worth celebrating.