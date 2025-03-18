Cam Ward's NFL Draft dream destination may not love him back after all

We are starting to get some drama heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Top prospect in Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has already told teams to come get him at the top of the draft. Furthermore, he told the New Orleans Saints, "It would be a dream of mine to play for them." The Saints need a quarterback, but they are picking at No. 9 this year. They could also take one in 2026.

While I remain in the camp that they will ride it out for one more season before drafting their new offensive coordinator's son in LSU Tigers star Garrett Nussmeier, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is thinking something totally different with his latest NFL mock draft. Kiper still has Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the third quarterback to the Saints.

This would be a massive reach for the Saints, who would essentially be drafting Derek Carr's replacement with the newest version of Derek Carr. That being said, I think it shows how desperate the Saints might be to get an upgrade at quarterback in this draft. They would have to trade up from No. 9 to get either Ward out of Miami or Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Otherwise, it will be Dart...

The Saints may like Ward as a prospect, but may not love him enough to trade up from No. 9 for him.

New Orleans Saints may not be willing to trade up to draft Cam Ward

Here is what I think will happen regarding the top three quarterback prospects in the draft in Ward, Sanders and Dart, in that order. Ward will go inside the top three, probably No. 1 overall. Tennessee is still the favorite for me, but I could envision a scenario where the desperate New York Giants move heaven and earth to get him. They are picking at No. 3, but could be the ideal candidate to trade up.

Sanders is likely going No. 2 overall, probably to the Cleveland Browns. I do not think he makes it past the Saints picking at No. 9. I would also not rule out somebody trading inside of the top eight to stop his fall. While I may like Sanders more as an NFL prospect than Ward, I can understand why others may not like his as much. As for Dart, I think he goes in the first round, but probably not in the top 16.

Right now, I would say between the Titans, Browns and Giants, two of the three will get a quarterback in the first round in the form of either Sanders or Ward. Dart will come off the board later. I think teams picking outside the top 16 like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams make the most sense, but I would not be shocked if the Saints grossly reached on him out of desperation. I would not do it.

Keep in mind that the Saints have not taken a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning...