Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? There's little discussion to be had about No. 1 overall pick
By Scott Rogust
While eight fanbases are anxiously waiting to see how their teams perform in the playoffs, the remaining 24 are onto mock draft season. Yes, for those teams that were long eliminated from playoff contention or were bounced from the first round, their fans will be looking towards the NFL Draft to see what players might be available when they are on the clock.
All eyes are on the No. 1 pick, currently held by the Tennessee Titans. With the team struggling with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback, the expectation is that they will draft their replacements. Of course, that will depend on whether their new general manager and head coach Brian Callahan are on the same page. But if they go that route, the debate will be who should go first overall — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward?
Based on the latest betting trends, one is the favorite to be drafted first overall.
According to BetMGM, Ward is considered the favorite to go first overall with -145 odds, improving from his -135 odds a week ago. As for Sanders, he has +115 odds.
Cam Ward the betting favorite to be selected first overall in 2025 NFL Draft
There has been plenty of buzz about Ward going first overall. While Sanders is the more accurate quarterback and the toughness to make big throws while dealing with defensive pressure, Ward does have the higher upside due to his playmaking abilities.
Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado said the Titans "are rumored to love Cam Ward."
Plus, there have been recent links to the Titans for Ward. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected Ward to go first overall to the Titans in his latest mock draft based on conversations he's had with those in the NFL and college football. But Brugler also opens the door for the Titans potentially trading the pick to a quarterback-needy team, like the New York Giants, if they opt against taking a quarterback.
There is still so much time left in the draft process that there are many things that can change. Let's not forget, there's still the Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and the Scouting Combine to come. Oh, and then there are in-person meetings between teams and prospects. That allows teams to get a better look at the prospects and there will undoubtedly be changes to their draft boards.
There's still a chance that Sanders could be the No. 1 pick down the line, or another top prospect like Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. But as of now, Ward is the betting favorite to go first overall in the NFL Draft on opening night on Apr. 24.