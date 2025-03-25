Cam Ward revelation opens the door for a Will Levis trade back to where it all began

It is a bit reaching, but nothing will provide the Pittsburgh Steelers some relief to their nagging ice cream headache until they get themselves a new quarterback. While they have already landed a former Tennessee Titans quarterback this offseason in Mason Rudolph, why not trade for Will Levis for good measure? He kind of sort of played for nearby Penn State back in the day before Kentucky.

This would be the equivalent of Lars Ulrich trying to make Danny Carey's percussive ensembles in a Tool song fit into 4/4 time. I will make the pieces fit! There was no schism that led to Levis leaving Penn State, only that he could not beat out Sean Clifford. While he did have a great deal of success playing for Mark Stoops in Kentucky, that may have had more do to with Liam Coen than anything.

So why all the talk about Levis now? We know what he is. Better yet, we know what he is not. This is because Miami quarterback Cam Ward solidified the notion that he will be the No. 1 overall pick by the Titans after his pro day. The only thing preventing that dream from being a reality is the Titans' inherently dysfunctional ways. As for the Steelers, Levis might be like Ryan Tannehill for Arthur Smith.

I agree that Levis may be in need of a new start, but Pittsburgh is probably not the best spot for him.

Will Levis could be an option for Pittsburgh Steelers on the trade market

If we really wanted to play the sort-of homecoming angle, then let's have the Connecticut native back up Drake Maye on his former head coach Mike Vrabel's new team in the New England Patriots? Levis will never see the field, but maybe they could use a backup? What I think does make the Steelers potentially intriguing is he did briefly play in-state before at Penn State and the guy has a cannon.

I hate to say it, but I was wrong on Levis. I was more willing than most to believe he could be a franchise quarterback. Maybe I failed to realize just how good of an offensive coordinator Liam Coen was? Regardless, I think there will be plenty of potential landing spots for Levis outside of Nashville next season should Ward be the guy. Those would include Jacksonville, New England, and Pittsburgh.

Overall, this may be more about the Titans turning a page as a franchise more than anything. If it is Ward, then they have to go full-steam ahead with him. Another place where I think Levis could work is just outside Lexington in the Cincinnati Bengals. Kentucky and Cincinnati have an overlapping fanbase. Also, Levis' Titans head coach Brian Callahan used to work for Zac Taylor over in Cincinnati.

Big question: Does Levis put banana peels in his Pittsburgh salad or mayo all over his Skyline chili?