Cam Ward sure sounds like he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is widely considered the best at his position and the best available prospect.

On Monday during his Pro Day in Coral Gables, Ward had a four-word message for general manager Mike Borgonzi (or whoever may be on the clock come April 24).

"I'm solidifying it now," Ward told NFL Network, obviously confident about his prospects on Draft Day. He showed off his arm with some wicked throws to teammate Xavier Restrepo that made some eyes go wide.

“I said, ‘I’m solidifying it today.’ ” — Cam Ward, to the #Titans brass at his Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/OdvcAPUIyK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2025

“They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see," Ward continued.. "At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football.”

Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall seems inevitable

It would be shocking for Ward not to go first overall at the draft, whether he's picked by Tennessee or not. With the Will Levis experiment not working out and any other potential landing spots (Cleveland Browns or New York Giants) needing to trade up for him, there should be no question about which color jersey he'll be holding with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on that stage in Green Bay.

His throwing drills on Monday displayed the kind of pro-ready prowess he's going to bring to the league, impressing folks with accurate, deep tosses to teammate Xavier Restrepo.

Ward's confidence is warranted too. Just based off his displayed talent alone, any team will be lucky to have his services. In 2024, he threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns and his career 178 scores through the air were an NCAA record.

"Now the whole world's looking at me," Ward said Monday. "I'm just excited to see where I'm going to end up, so I can finally learn the playbook."