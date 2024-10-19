Camera operator on Jhonkensy Noel's teaser shot makes enemies in Cleveland with fake out
The Cleveland Guardians pulled off a miracle in Game 3 of the NLCS thanks to the big bat of Jhonkensy Noel. So, who doubted they could do it again in Game 4? Not this writer, and not the whole of the baseball world who got tricked into thinking Noel's seventh inning shot to the left was going, going, gone!
It was gone alright...gone into the glove of Alex Verdugo at the wall.
If you were tricked like the rest of us, it wasn't your fault. The blame lies squarely with whoever was operating the camera at Progressive Field, because what the hell?
Verdugo logged the second out of the inning before Mark Leiter Jr. struck out Andres Jimenez to end the inning. He preserved the Yankees one-run lead in a way that the camera operator failed to protect the hearts of millions.
Twitter blasted TBS camera for fake out on would-be Guardians home run
MLB Twitter was big mad about it too. Some commented on just how good the fake out got them.
Some declared war on the TBS crew.
Some cursed their eternal soul.
The good news for the camera person and the Guardians is they only had to wait one inning for a game-tying run. In the bottom of the eighth, David Fry was the hero again with an infield single that Leiter couldn't quite wrangle. Bo Naylor came in to score as a result.
The Yankees took a commanding lead in the sixth inning when Giancarlo Stanton blasted one into the stands to score three runs. That made New York's lead 6-2.
Once again, these Guardians proved they're made of stiffer stuff. They weren't going to let a mere four-run deficit end them.
Cleveland won a thriller in extra innings on Thursday night. They blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth because of back-to-back home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. In the ninth, the Yankees took a 5-3 lead. That's when Noel played the hero and tied the game with a towering two-run homer. Fry hit a walk-off home run in the 10th.