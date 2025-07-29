Is Cameron Brink playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sparks vs. Aces

Cameron Brink was drafted as the No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She was a player that a lot of W teams would have loved to add to their roster. During the last year of her four-year stint at Stanford, she averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. She was the top defensive player in the draft.

Once she got to the WNBA and the 2024 season started, she proved to everyone exactly why she was so high in the draft. In her 15 games with the Sparks, she started each one and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. She brought her defensive abilities straight to the W without skipping a beat, recording multiple 5-block games & was an early contender for Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, 15 games into her rookie season, Brink suffered a torn ACL early during a matchup against the Connecticut Sun. This cut her standout rookie season short. Since her last time on the court, June 18, 2024, Brink has been healing and preparing for her comeback. Earlier this month, the Sparks said they were hopeful Brink would make her appearance by the end of July. On Saturday, Brink told media that she had been cleared to play, stating she was just getting reps and getting back up to speed with her teammates - and she was nearing her return.

Is Cameron Brink playing tonight?

Cameron Brink will be available tonight vs. the Las Vegas Aces, the Sparks announced yesterday.

Breaking: Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is set to make her season debut for the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces, 13 months after tearing her left ACL. pic.twitter.com/9Elxn4Zpo7 — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2025

Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts said Brink will most likely be on a minutes restriction as she comes back to full WNBA play. Nonetheless, Brink's return has been highly anticipated, and it will be very exciting to see what she brings to this LA Sparks group, especially on the defensive end.

The Sparks have struggled a bit this season, currently sitting at 11-16 and 10th in the league standings. But the WNBA standings are looking tight this season - Los Angeles is not that far off from a playoff spot. The Sparks have won their last five straight. Brink's return could be exactly what they need to make a push in the rankings.

As happy as fans will be to see Brink back on the court, I am sure no one is as thrilled as Cam Brink herself to finally come back after 13 months of recovery. The matchup tonight against the Las Vegas Aces should also be entertaining. Not only because the two are close in the rankings, but also because both of Brink's 5-block games last season came against Vegas. We will see if something similar happens tonight.

Cameron Brink picked up 5 blocks each time she faced the Aces in her rookie season 💪



Will it be another Brink block party in her return from injury? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yjj6dgsd9R — espnW (@espnW) July 28, 2025