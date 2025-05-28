Cameron Brink's return can't come soon enough for the Sparks

The new-look Los Angeles Sparks are already on pace to be better than 2024's league-worst 8-32 version of the team. Unsurprisingly, the addition of three-time all-star guard Kelsey Plum has turned them from the WNBA's lowest-rated offense to a respectable, middle-of-the-pack scoring unit. However, their defense remains a problem, specifically since losing forward Cameron Brink to a torn ACL last June.

Plum and the Sparks have shown they can light it up, but can't stop a nosebleed. Los Angeles has allowed at least 82 points in all four of their losses this season. Notably, a lot of the damage has been done inside, where Brink typically operates. This group badly needs her back in the lineup -- and expeditiously!

Let's dive deeper into the stats.

Los Angeles Sparks need Cameron Brink to return as soon as possible

Los Angeles had a 103.6 defensive rating through the 15 games Brink was available as a rookie. That put them in the bottom half of the ranks, though the number increased to 106.9 without last year's No. 2 overall pick. Her absence was felt, and that remains a recurring theme in 2025.

In the first six games of this season, the Sparks are 10th in defensive efficiency (102.5). Yes, they've (slightly) improved from a year-over-year basis, even when Brink was available. Nonetheless, it's worth mentioning that Los Angeles has several new players. Personnel matters!

Meanwhile, opponents continue to have their way with the Sparks down low. L.A. is allowing the sixth-most points in the paint per game (34.3). Not only is whoever they face relentlessly driving to the basket, but foes are doing so with relative ease.

Only the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries are letting their competitors convert from within five feet at a higher clip than the Sparks. Would that be the case when a 6-foot-4 shot-blocking extraordinaire like Brink is clogging up the interior? We'd bet against that, hence why Los Angeles sorely misses her on that end of the floor.

Unfortunately for the Sparks, they're going to have to find a way to make stops sans Brink for a little longer. She's reportedly eyeing a pre-All-Star break comeback in June. The 23-year-old sounded optimistic when discussing her recovery process during Los Angeles' annual media day.

Stats courtesy of WNBA.com.