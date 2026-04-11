Cameron Young Masters history: Best finishes, major history and golf ascension

His steady climb up the rankings and recurring strong performances in golf's most demanding events suggest a breakthrough may be imminent.

He enters this year's tournament with a recent victory that showcased his ability to close out under pressure against top-tier opposition.

The 28-year-old professional has consistently challenged elite competition since turning pro in 2019, with multiple near misses in prestigious events.

Cameron Young made Saturday at the Masters his own. Trailing eight shots behind Rory McIlroy going into the round, Young shot 65, 7-under par, to end his day at the top of the leaderboard. His epic round put him right there in contention with McIlroy going into Sunday.

Young isn't a household name like McIlroy, but he's getting there. Already ranked the No. 3 player in the world, the Wake Forest grad has been on the verge of prominence for several years. Fresh off his second PGA Tour win, he's doing his best to make you remember his name.

Has Cameron Young ever won The Masters?

Young has never won the Masters, but that's hardly a surprise. The 28-year-old only started his professional career in 2019. His first Masters appearance was in 2022 with four appearances at Augusta under his belt going into the 2026 tournament.

He doesn't have a green jacket but his track record of strong performances on the biggest stage suggest he's not so far off.

Cameron Young Masters finishes in his career

Here is a year-by-year look at Cameron Young's finishing positions at The Masters.

Year Finish 2022 Missed the cut 2023 T-9th 2024 T-7th 2025 Missed the cut

Young's first trip to the Masters ended in disappointment but he made up for it in 2023 with a ninth-place finish. After that he reversed the pattern, making a second top 10 finish in 2024 before missing the cut in 2025.

Has Cameron Young ever won a major championship?

Considering his Masters record, it will surprise no one that Young has not won a major championship. That doesn't mean he's struggled. He's actually earned a reputation for putting in great showings in majors.

He missed the cut at his first appearance at a major, the U.S. Open in 2019. However, his breakout year in 2022 earned him PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. That year, he finished T-3 at the PGA Championship and second at the Open Championship. Since then, he's had at least one top 10 finish in a major each year.

Six top 10 finishes in 17 major appearances isn't too shabby.

Cameron Young results in major championships:

Major The Masters PGA Championship U.S. Open The Open 2019 -- -- Cut -- 2022 Cut T-3rd Cut 2nd 2023 T-7th Cut T-32nd T-8th 2024 T-9th T-63rd T-56th T-31st 2025 Cut T-26th T-4th T-19th 2026 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Cameron Young top finishes in major championships:

The Open Championship: 2nd (2022)

PGA Championship: T-3rd (2022)

U.S. Open: T-4th (2025)

Masters Tournament: T-7th (2023)

How many wins does Cameron Young have in his golf career?

Going into the 2026 Masters, Young has two wins in his PGA Tour career. He added the second of those in March when he won the 2026 Players Championship. Notably, he came from behind to win that one.

Young's first PGA Tour win was in 2025 at the Wyndham Championship. He won by six strokes.

That win was a long-time coming, not in terms of time but in close calls. Seven times, Young was a runner-up:

2024: Valspar Championship

2023: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022: The Open Championship (Solo 2nd)

2022: Rocket Mortgage Classic (T-2nd)

2022: Wells Fargo Championship (T-2nd)

2022: The Genesis Invitational (T-2nd)

2021: Sanderson Farms Championship (T-2nd)

In addition to his PGA Tour success, Young has four other professional wins.

2021: AdventHealth Championship (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021: Evans Scholars Invitational (Korn Ferry Tour)

2018: 2018 Westchester Open.

2017: New York State Open