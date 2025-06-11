Can Golden Knights finally land Mitch Marner in free agency after failed trade talks?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will be the most coveted free agent in the NHL this offseason. After nine years in Ontario, it seems all but inevitable that the 28-year-old will seek a change of scenery after failing to help his team advance out of the second round of the playoffs even once.

His production will be highly sought after by just about everyone in the league, but there's one squad in particular that seems to have already shown its hand in how badly it wants him.

According to recent reporting by The Athletic's James Mirtle, the Vegas Golden Knights were on the precipice of landing Marner as part of a three-team trade at this season's deadline.

Per league sources he cites, Toronto was prepared to send Marner to Vegas while the Carolina Hurricanes would get in on the action by shipping Mikko Rantanen up to the Maple Leafs. However, talks reportedly broke down after an agreement could not be reached on compensation Carolina would receive from Vegas in the swap.

TSN's Chris Johnson also reported after the deadline that Marner declined to waive his no-trade clause in what could've developed into a straight swap between Carolina and Toronto, Marner for Rantanen.

Could the Vegas Golden Knights land Mitch Marner in free agency after failed blockbuster trade?

Vegas' inability to seal the mega-deal is of no consequence now. Well, except for the fact that the team did not win the Stanley Cup this year. The Golden Knights can now pursue Marner in free agency this summer, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land in Sin City.

The Golden Knights are in need of a youthful veteran winger that can provide substantial offensive fire power on the team's top two lines. Marner fits that bill, notching 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) this season.

The only problem, naturally, will be footing the bill. Mirtle suggested Vegas could move a star like William Karlsson to clear salary cap space, making room for Marner's arrival. All that being said, Marner could still end up returning to Toronto in the end. He's not publicly engaged in the swirling speculation about his future, leaving a lot of fans and pundits in the dark. Though, that may be for the best.

It seems any news on the next sweater Marner will be wearing in his NHL career won't come until he's come to an agreement with a team. Stay tuned, things could get very interesting.