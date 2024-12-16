Can Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder share Warriors backcourt?
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors have kicked off this season's NBA trade cycle, acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. But where does the veteran combo guard fit in the Bay Area, specifically alongside franchise icon and floor general Stephen Curry?
While Curry and Schroder can each operate off the ball, they're both at their best when running the show offensively. Moreover, they've each logged 100 percent of their minutes thus far this season as a point guard. Meanwhile, position aside, they're considered undersized (especially if deployed as the two). With that in mind, can the Warriors feel comfortable trotting out lineups where the talented tandem shares the backcourt?
Can Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder share the Warriors backcourt?
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors "envision" Schroder and Curry starting together. Golden State traded for the ex-Net to "alleviate ball-handling responsibilities" from the latter, an attribute they desperately need. But is that the right approach?
As the league's greatest three-point shooter, Curry's gravity on the court commands tremendous attention from opposing stopping units. With that in mind, Golden State wisely decided to find a way to implement that into its rotation more. They've lacked the secondary playmaking necessary for something like that to materialize, though Schroder should help fix that.
Curry's lethal as an off-ball roamer/screener. Not only does that role generate open looks in rhythm for him, but it also spreads the floor for his teammates, maximizing Golden State's spacing. No one's presence without the rock is felt more than the four-time champion, making life for Schroder easier than ever.
Schroder thrives as a downhill scorer. His ability to dribble into traffic and finish through contact is a strong suit. Plus, he's shooting a career-high 38.7 percent from three. The 31-year-old being a threat from beyond the arc will open things up for Curry.
Concerns about Schroder's fit next to Curry are primarily on the defensive end, demonstrated by the former's 119 rating on that side of the hardwood. Golden State's success throughout the 2024-25 campaign has predicated on slowing down their foes rather than outscoring them. Nonetheless, the pros outweigh the cons for a group desperately needing additional bucket-getters.