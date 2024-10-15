Canada vs. Panama: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Panama just lost 2-0 to the USMNT but they now have to turn their attention to facing another nation that will also be co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. The Canal Men face Canada in a friendly this week.
Jesse Marsch's great start as Canada's head coach
Jesse Marsch can be very pleased with his tenure as the head coach of Canada so far. He took them to last summer's Copa America semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Argentina. Also, Marsch's side defeated the USMNT in a friendly, which would have meant a lot to him as he was overlooked for the Stars and Stripes job.
Panama were disappointing against the USMNT
Panama does not have a bad record against the USMNT. They beat them at Copa America in the summer and on penalties at the 2023 Gold Cup. However, the Canal Men were underwhelming in their defeat to Mauricio Pochettino's side last weekend.
Team news and predicted lineups
Canadian fans will be excited to see Jonathan David back in action. The Lille forward scored the winner from the penalty spot against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month.
Canada predicted lineup: Crepeau, Bombito, Laryea, Cornelius, Davies, Choiniere, Eustaquio, Ahmed, David, Shaffelburg, Larin
Panama was average at best against the USMNT, so Thomas Christiansen will likely make some changes to his side.
Panama predicted lineup: Mosquera, Ramos, Escobar, Miller, Murillo, Carrasquilla, Martinez, Puma, Blackman, Barcenas, Guerrero
Historical context and prediction
Canada won two, drew two, and lost just one of their last five games against Panama. Marsch's side should have the quality to comfortably beat Panama again 3-0.
How to watch Canada vs. Panama
Canada will take on Panama at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The match will be televised on FS1 in the USA and OneSoccer in Canada.