Top 4 candidates to replace Sandy Brondello as Liberty head coach

In a press release on Tuesday morning, the New York Liberty announced they have parted ways with head coach Sandy Brondello. General Manager Jonathan Kolb expressed his gratitude for Brondello and wished her the best.

Per @nyliberty, Sandy Brondello has been let go. Release attached. She finishes as the winningest coach in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/cdKWvR04gC — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) September 23, 2025

This decision has come as a complete shock to some. Sandy Brondello joined the New York Liberty when she was named head coach before the 2022 season. She has a 107-53 record in her four years, making her the winningest coach in Liberty history. In her second year, Brondello took the Liberty to the WNBA Finals and then led the franchise to its first WNBA Championship just last year. While New York was booted from the playoffs in round 1 this season, I am still not sure what else Brondello could have done to keep her position with the team. Seemingly, the players were not expecting this news either.

After their playoff exit, players Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu were asked about Brondello's future with the squad. Stewart expressed herself by whispering "What the f---" and made it clear that the team had her back.

Q: "What would you say to those who question whether Sandy should be here next year to coach you guys again?"



Breanna Stewart: "What the f**…To anybody that questions Sandy…She has our back and we have hers…" pic.twitter.com/2b4lEbZcYf — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 20, 2025

Nonetheless, the New York Liberty will have a new coaching leader next season. The competition will likely be aggressive as other teams are also looking to hire new head coaches. Like the Seattle Storm, who just parted ways with Noelle Quinn, along with new expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, are joining the league next season. With that being said, let's examine some options for New York.

Briann January, Indiana Fever assistant coach

January started her coaching journey with the Connecticut Sun, assisting Head Coach Stephanie White during the 2023 season. She then became the assistant coach of the Indiana Fever when White took over as their head coach before the 2025 season. Not only did Briann January play in the W for 14 years, but she has also gotten to study behind Stephanie White, a great head coach who has had success with both the Sun and the Fever. I could see her getting upgraded to head coach this offseason — whether it be the Liberty or another team in need.

Sonia Raman, New York Liberty assistant coach

Raman spent the 2020-24 NBA seasons as the Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach. She joined the New York Liberty as their assistant coach before the start of this season. She was also the head coach of MIT's women's basketball team for 12 years. If the Liberty wants to keep the hire in-house, I could see them going this route. Raman is experienced and already familiar with the players, as well as the overall culture in the organization.

Nola Henry, Dallas Wings assistant coach

Nola Henry became a fan favorite when she led the Roses to the Unrivaled Championship during its inaugural season. She has spent some time coaching in the WNBA as the player development coach and assistant basketball operations manager for the Sparks. This season, she served as the assistant coach for the Dallas Wings behind new hire Chris Koclanes. The Wings announced they will not be making a head coaching change this offseason, despite a rough season. Henry would be a good option for the Lib if she is ready to make the jump, and they are willing to take a chance on her.

Teresa Weatherspoon, former Chicago Sky head coach

Weatherspoon spent eight years in the WNBA, during which she spent the first seven in New York. She's a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star. She has had various coaching positions since her W stint, but most recently she was the Chicago Sky's head coach during the 2024 season. They finished with a 13-27 record and No. 10 in the standings. The organization was not willing to keep her around for year two, letting her go before the 2025 season. She was also a head coach during Unrivaled's inaugural season - she led Vinyl BC. We might see Weatherspoon as New York's option if they want to bring back a former player.