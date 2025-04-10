Canucks erase 3-goal deficit in 60 seconds and fans are losing their minds over it

If you were watching the Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, you might've turned your TV off late in the third period when the latter had a three-goal lead and an empty net to shoot on. If that was you, boy did you miss a mini-Miracle on Ice.

The Canucks scored three goals in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime. But the magic didn't end there. Right winger Kiefer Sherwood fired the game-winning goal past Stars' goalie Casey DeSmith for the improbable 6-5 victory.

ABSOLUTE INSANITY 🤯



The @Canucks just became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation to win! pic.twitter.com/ytFY8ybEAY — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2025

Tuesday night's miracle was the first time in NHL history a team had erased a three-goal deficit to comeback and defeat their opponent. It was also the latest any team in the league's 108-year legacy had ever scored three-goals to tie a game.

Canucks fans and hockey fans in general went absolutely bonkers online in response to their team's incredible act of resilience and fortitude. Some, though, missed the whole thing entirely.

I turned it off with less than a minute and a half left what do you mean the Canucks tied it pic.twitter.com/7XVLLh6dut — arielle (@ellycelly) April 9, 2025

Had Vancouver lost the game, the team would've been eliminated from postseason eligibility for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Instead, they kept their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive, even if it means being eliminated Wednesday night via other teams' results.

the canucks when they are on the brink of elimination pic.twitter.com/pRtpnohN5O — ☆ all stars ☆ (@PuckingDelulu) April 9, 2025

Fans found creative ways to compare the team's last-minute heroics, from clutch homework cramming to every player transforming into a certain future Hockey Hall of Famer.

canucks with a minute left in the third and the season on the line pic.twitter.com/u7MLeKog1T — fabs (@eternalsatvrn) April 9, 2025

The #Canucks when they pull the goalie and need a late goal pic.twitter.com/tzM9DpBIhS — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) April 9, 2025

One fan saw the One Direction the game headed and cleverly quipped about the result to a catchy tune.

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes?#Canucks pic.twitter.com/i5V4TaAztd — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) April 9, 2025

And of course, the pure elation of a historic win caused some to lose their filters entirely. (NSFW)

every canucks loss is the most embarrassing disgusting effort ever and every canucks win is some bullshit that just feels like this image rotating in my mind pic.twitter.com/GQZjWDD64x — g (@wholegrainne) April 9, 2025

But in the end, it doesn't matter how a team wins. They all count the same. Until they next find defeat and then their fans will lose their minds all over again.