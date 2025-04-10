Canucks erase 3-goal deficit in 60 seconds and fans are losing their minds over it

If you were watching the Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, you might've turned your TV off late in the third period when the latter had a three-goal lead and an empty net to shoot on. If that was you, boy did you miss a mini-Miracle on Ice.
The Canucks scored three goals in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime. But the magic didn't end there. Right winger Kiefer Sherwood fired the game-winning goal past Stars' goalie Casey DeSmith for the improbable 6-5 victory.
Tuesday night's miracle was the first time in NHL history a team had erased a three-goal deficit to comeback and defeat their opponent. It was also the latest any team in the league's 108-year legacy had ever scored three-goals to tie a game.
Canucks fans and hockey fans in general went absolutely bonkers online in response to their team's incredible act of resilience and fortitude. Some, though, missed the whole thing entirely.
Had Vancouver lost the game, the team would've been eliminated from postseason eligibility for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Instead, they kept their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive, even if it means being eliminated Wednesday night via other teams' results.
Fans found creative ways to compare the team's last-minute heroics, from clutch homework cramming to every player transforming into a certain future Hockey Hall of Famer.
One fan saw the One Direction the game headed and cleverly quipped about the result to a catchy tune.
And of course, the pure elation of a historic win caused some to lose their filters entirely. (NSFW)
But in the end, it doesn't matter how a team wins. They all count the same. Until they next find defeat and then their fans will lose their minds all over again.