Capitals radio call of Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal met the moment

Alex Ovechkin has scored 895 career goals. That number will surely change with time, only increasing what was once through to be a record which would never be broken. Yet, the NHL has chanced, and has increased its global presence. Ovechkin is from Russia, and has a one-timer that can crush glass if it misses the net. Ovi is among the best players of his era, and there's an argument to be made that he is THE best goal scorer we've ever seen, especially on the power play.

Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player many of us have ever seen. Goal scoring was far from his only trait. For Ovechkin, it is what he's best at. The goal itself was an Ovechkin staple – on the power play and in his wheelhouse.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

Capitals radio call of Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal is worth a listen

As someone who has spent much of their hockey fandom rooting against Ovechkin, there is something nostalgic about watching Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's greatest rival breaking marks we assumed were untouchable just a few years ago. Ovi and Sid are ageless, and have matured into the best version of themselves.

"There's a new goal-scoring champion, and his name is Alexander Ovechkin!"



Hear goal number 895 for @ovi8 on https://t.co/9UQQZ2Ll8D, as called by @JohnWaltonPxP and Ken Sabourin.#ALLCAPS #GR8CHASE pic.twitter.com/u4TL33ZVix — Caps Radio 24/7 (@CapitalsRadio) April 6, 2025

Washington deserves a chance to celebrate, and if they're lucky, it won't be the last time Ovechkin leads a ceremony of his own this season. The Caps are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, after all. Washington has 107 points in a surprisingly-successful season no pundits saw coming.

There was some question as to whether Ovechkin would play in Sunday's game against the New York Islanders. The game itself was not televised nationally as compared to the Caps next matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which ESPN would've carried had Ovechkin still been chasing the record.

On paper, that made sense. Hockey players don't work that way, however, which is why Ovechkin played when his team needed him. Taking time off is not natural to NHL players. Heading into the postseason, it's best for Ovechkin to continue playing at a torrid pace rather than forcing games off.