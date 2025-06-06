Cardinals-Dodgers start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals have shocked many MLB fans by going 34-28 through their first 56 games of the season, but they are now set to face their toughest challenge of the season when they welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to town.

A series win against the Dodgers might not mean much in June, but it would give Cardinals fans more reason to believe this team might actually be legit and that their hot start isn't just a fluke.

Unfortunately, the start to this must-watch series has officially been delayed due to rain.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers rain delay: What's Friday's forecast in St. Louis?

Nobody likes a rain delay, especially ahead of a marquee matchup like this, but fortunately, Weather.com's hourly forecast doesn't look all that bad. Showers are taking place in St. Louis right now, but are expected to stop at around 8:30 p.m. C.T.

All things considered, it could've been worse, especially with a ton of rain in Saturday's forecast. Once Friday's rain dies down, the conditions should be good enough for the teams to play without another delay.

What time do the Cardinals and Dodgers play today?

Friday's game was supposed to begin at 7:15 p.m. CT, but the delay complicates things. Based on the forecast, though, it feels safe to say it shouldn't start too far after 9:00 p.m. CT. This start time would give the grounds crew enough time to get the field ready, assuming the forecast is accurate.

When the game does begin, Cardinals fans have to love their chances as much as a team can love their chances against the Dodgers. Sonny Gray, their ace, is on the mound, and he's looking to remain on a roll. Gray has gone at least six scoreless innings in three of his last five outings, and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but two of his 12 outings. The Cardinals, unsurprisingly, have gone 10-2 in his starts.

This series will mark Tommy Edman's first series in St. Louis since the Cardinals shipped him off to the Dodgers. Seeing the fan favorite back in St. Louis has to be bittersweet for Cardinals fans.