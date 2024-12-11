Cardinals fans' dream Oli Marmol replacement looks less likely than ever before
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team in transition. John Mozeliak hasn't kept any secrets about the franchise's offseason plans, as the Cards parted ways with Paul Goldschmidt and appears likely to trade Nolan Arenado, among others.
However, one thing the Cardinals can commit to is Oli Marmol's future. Marmol will manage the team for at least one more season, and depending on the result of the 2025 campaign much longer. Because the Cards are rebuilding around a young core, Marmol may get a pass if they finish with a disappointing record. Of course, this is all theoretical, but the lack of suitable replacements isn't helping matters.
Skip Schumaker, a former Cardinals player who had some success managing the Miami Marlins, is available, though Mozeliak won't hire him this winter. Schumaker has connections elsewhere, like the Chicago White Sox, which means he's far more likely to find a job before the Cardinals ever have an opening.
Cardinals fans ideal Oli Marmol replacement is struggling elsewhere
Two St. Louis Cardinals legends, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, are managing teams in LIDOM, but with varying degrees of success. Molina has a more accomplished managerial history, coaching Puerto Rico in the last World Baseball Classic, and currently leading Aguilas. Pujols is managing Leones del Escogido, and could be on the hot seat given the team's lack of success, per Mike Rodriguez.
"What I feared has come to pass: the lack of respect from some fans towards our future Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols. This great human being is being severely criticized, and many are calling for the manager's dismissal," Rodriguez wrote in Spanish.
As Rodriguez notes, Pujols and the Eagles have lost 15 of their past 21 games, falling from first place to third and (soon) potentially fourth. This is not good news for Pujols managerial aspirations, as if he can't cut it in the Dominican Winter League, MLB teams are unlikely to give him a serious look.
As great as Pujols was as a player, that doesn't automatically mean he'll be a successful manager. The same can be said of Molina. If Marmol does falter, St. Louis might have to look outside of the organization's family tree for a replacement.