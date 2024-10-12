Cardinals fans lament as Lane Thomas is latest ex-player to become postseason hero elsewhere
By Lior Lampert
With a trip to the American League Championship Series on the line, Lane Thomas came through in the clutch for the Cleveland Guardians.
Thomas had a remarkable day from the plate to propel the Guardians to their first ALCS appearance since 2016. He went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, four of which came off a 396-foot grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning. Thanks to the veteran outfielder, Cleveland took a 5-1 lead and never looked back.
While the Cleveland faithful are undoubtedly celebrating Thomas and his efforts, St. Louis Cardinals fans are down pretty badly. After all, the 29-year-old began his MLB journey as a highly touted prospect for the latter, though that partnership wasn't as fruitful.
However, it's been over three years since St. Louis shipped Thomas to the Washington Nationals (who re-routed him to Cleveland this year). But even after all this time has passed, Cardinal Nation isn't coping well, especially if social media is any indication. Frankly, that's become a recurring theme, which may be why they feel this way.
Some believe Thomas sporting the Bird on the Bat across his chest would suit him well -- oh wait. He spent his first two-and-a-half seasons as a pro donning the Cardinals uniform before getting dealt in exchange for retired left-hander Jon Lester.
Who can forget when the Cards abandoned ship on left fielder Randy Arozarena in 2020? That year, he guided the Tampa Bay Rays to their second pennant title in franchise history en route to being named ALCS MVP. Thomas' epic Game 5 performance against the Detroit Tigers ostensibly triggered flashbacks.
At the time, the Cardinals moving Thomas for Lester was considered a beneficial transaction for St. Louis. But of course, when it comes to October baseball, one swing can completely flip the narrative.
As you can see, Thomas isn't the only ex-Cardinal thriving elsewhere in the postseason. Luke Weaver has incredible ALDS as the closer for the New York Yankees. Just last year, Adolis Garcia mashed his way to help the Texas Rangers reach the World Series and won an ALCS MVP Award for his troubles. Meanwhile, St. Louis players actively on the roster are home watching their former teammates' quest for a World Series for a second consecutive season.
Despite being sad, Cardinals fans are the least bit surprised. This isn't their first rodeo pertaining to watching one-time members of St. Louis contribute to another club's success.
Bars in the Lou could see more business than usual this weekend after Thomas' heroics. It may be time for a drink -- or five.