Cardinals gut punch was former fan favorite's much-anticipated revenge
By Mark Powell
Former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. Gallegos struggled last season in St. Louis, and was ultimately released.
Gallegos signed with the Minnesota Twins just a few days later but never reached the major leagues. The Dodgers have a history of repairing wayward arms, and Gallegos needs just that. From 2019-22, Gallegos had a 2.84 ERA and 32% strikeout rate. He signed a contract extension shortly thereafter only to struggle mightily the next two seasons.
The 33-year-old has been working this winter to repair his mechanics, something the Dodgers should be able to help him with. The Cardinals certainly did not, and cut Gallegos loose after exhausting other options.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Giovanny Gallegos could get revenge on the Cardinals for letting him go
Gallegos begged publically not to leave St. Louis. He enjoyed his time with the Cardinals and considered the city his home.
This is my home. This is my team,” Gallegos told MLB.com. “I like the city and I like the people, and I play for them. I’ve always enjoyed the game and I’ve always tried to be better for the people of this city.”
Baseball is a tough business sometimes. Gallegos wasn't cutting it, and as a result had to bet let go. There are only so many roster spots to go around and Gallegos' was out of options.
“I like this guy a ton,” Marmol said of Gallegos at the time. “You look at this guy’s workload over the last few years and he’s been a horse for us. So, whenever someone has a down period, it’s easy to throw them aside, but I think highly of Gio.”
Relationships go a long way in baseball, but at a certain point the production has to match. That was not the case with Gallegos, which is why he needed to go. If any team can put him back together, it is the Dodgers – and it could come back to haunt St. Louis.