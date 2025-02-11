Cardinals and John Mozeliak have the worst negotiation strategy in Nolan Arenado trade talks
By Austin Owens
There have been numerous teams inquire about superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals – the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros in particular. Arenado has been on the trading block this entire offseason, but yet a deal has not taken place.
Arenado provided the Cardinals with a whole list of contending teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for. Of all the teams listed, the Boston Red Sox are the most interested. While it would be difficult to say that they do not need a player of Arenado’s caliber, the Red Sox would have to make too many changes to take a chance on the veteran all-star.
Cardinals have poor negotiation strategy in Nolan Arenado talks
With the Cardinals looking to prepare for their future by moving Arenado via trade, they are going to try to get as much as they can in return. The level of prospects John Mozeliak is asking for is likely a lot but not even the main reason teams like the Red Sox are being deterred away from Arenado.
Arenado is under contract through the next three seasons and is owed a ridiculous $21 million in 2025. Coming off his worst offensive season as a professional, Boston does not feel that they should have to pay all of his salary if they were to acquire him.
Trade talks regarding Arenado with the Red Sox and others continue to stall because of Mozeliak’s unwillingness to take on at least a portion of Arenado’s contract. The Cardinals want to receive young talent and completely unload Arenado’s contract. This just seems like an unreasonable wish for the Cardinals and this mindset very well could result in an awkward 2025 season where Arenado remains in a St. Louis uniform after actively being on the trading block all offseason.