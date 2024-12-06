Cardinals legend's managerial dream just cranked the heat even higher on Oil Marmol
By Austin Owens
In Oli Marmol's three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Red Birds have only had one playoff appearance. Back in 2022, the Cardinals fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. For a team that is built around superstars like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the lack of success under Marmol should not be accepted.
Not only have the Cardinals missed the playoffs in two of the three seasons with Marmol at the helm but the last two seasons have ended far below preseason projections. (71-91 in 2023 and 83-79 in 2024). With the disappointing state the St. Louis organization is currently in, Marmol's job is already in jeopardy heading into 2025. However, interest in a managerial position from a Cardinals legend could have just cranked up the heat underneath Marmol's seat.
Yadier Molina interested in managing the Cardinals
Yadier Molina is a name that will never be forgotten in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and really across Major League Baseball. Molina spent an incredible 19 seasons with the Cardinals as a catcher and racked up numerous awards.
Molina is a 10-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and four-time Platinum Glove Award winner. As impressive as Yadi was on the field as a player, according to his brother and former MLB player himself, Bengie, Yadi is prepared to take on a new role.
While we know that former players do not always make the best managers, it is hard to believe that Yadier Molina would not be a great fit for this position, especially for the Cardinals. With his accolades the accumulated from a leadership position as a player, one has to believe that those skills could translate to being a big league skipper.
Former catchers tend to make better managers than other position players, just look at Brad Ausmus and Stephen Vogt.
If the St. Louis Cardinals were to miss the playoffs for a third year in a row, do not be surprised if we see Yadier Molina back in a Cardinals uniform but this time on the top step of the dugout calling the shots.