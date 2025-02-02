Cardinals are lucky their primary Albert Pujols competition comes with a huge catch
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals are in retool mode. Under the guidance of John Mozeliak, Oli Marmol and Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals hope to be in position to contend after this season, bringing in young pieces to cement their future core. This coming season will depend a lot on how many of those young players progress, and determine just how long the Cards new direction will take to employ.
If that sounds like corporate speak, you've caught on by now. Mozeliak in particular has left much up to the imagination as to what the next era of Cardinals baseball will look like. That is on purpose, as Bloom will call the shots starting next winter. Mozeliak does not want to step on Bloom's toes, or ownership's for that matter.
Marmol's future is more of a sticking point for Bloom moving forward. If the Cardinals falter in 2025, will Bloom chose to keep the incumbent manager around, or bring in a skipper to his own liking? If the answer is the latter, a high-profile candidate is emerging in the LIDOM ranks.
Cardinals competition for Albert Pujols isn't competition at all
Pujols led Leones del Escogido to the LIDOM title, and managed some high-profile personalities in the process. The future Hall of Famer described his biggest challenge as teaching his players to play up to his own standards, rather than merely expecting them to have such intangibles.
"That's been the biggest challenge," Pujols said, per ESPN. "I've seen some things here you wouldn't believe."
Pujols formed important relationships with Leones, which includes Rays top prospect Junior Caminero.
"He's going to be a superstar," Pujols said. "It's special."
While that should excite Rays fans as to Caminero's potential, it does not mean that an MLB partnership with Pujols is coming. Current Rays manager Kevin Cash is one of the most-respected in baseball, and is reportedly signed through 2030. He isn't going anywhere.
Pujols is excited about his own future as a manager as well, believing he has a lot to offer teams as a rare Hall-of-Fame caliber talent who can relate to and teach modern players.
"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," said Pujols. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"
If St. Louis comes calling, it'd be a natural pairing for a (hopefully) young team on the rise.