Cardinals major trade deadline deal helped lift the Dodgers to the NL Pennant
By Curt Bishop
While the St. Louis Cardinals sat at home this October, prepared for a rebuild of sorts, the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series. The Dodgers dispatched the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS, winning 10-5 to clinch their first pennant in four years.
After a torrid series, super utilityman Tommy Edman was named the MVP. The Dodgers acquired him in a three-way trade with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. That same deal landed right-hander Erick Fedde with the Cardinals.
Edman has now become the latest former Cardinal to find his groove with a new team following a trade.
Another trade comes back to haunt Cardinals as Edman named NLCS MVP
This is yet another deal that has come back to haunt the Cardinals. The list goes on and on, dating back to the infamous 2017 trade of Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara.
Edman was on the injured list at the time of the trade, recovering from offseason wrist surgery. The Cardinals made the deal to add a starting pitcher for their rotation and a right-handed bat in Tommy Pham to combat their struggles against left-handed pitching.
The deal ultimately did not work out for the Cardinals, and the Dodgers are the ones ultimately reaping the benefits. Mozeliak has made yet another critical blunder, adding to his list of failures over the past decade as head of baseball operations.
It remains to be seen what the Cardinals will get out of Victor Scott II, who is one of their top prospects. However, it's clear that Mozeliak made a huge mistake by getting rid of Edman.
Fedde has proven to be nothing more than a back-end starter for St. Louis. Instead of dealing Edman, St. Louis could have aimed higher for a pitcher like Nathan Eovaldi and possibly even included someone like Scott in the package.
While one deal likely wouldn't have saved the Cardinals from missing the postseason, fans are feeling a familiar sting and left wondering what could have been. The deal didn't help the Cardinals, but it certainly helped Los Angeles in their quest to reach the World Series.
We'll see if Edman can stay hot in the Fall Classic.