Cardinals aging star sends a clear message to John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom

The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a plan – that is their problem. John Mozeliak wanted to tear it all down in favor of a roster reset, but it turns out few contenders wanted players like Nolan Arenado or even Sonny Gray. Willson Contreras has an untradeable contract. The list goes on and on.

While Miles Mikolas is far from a guarantee to slot into the top end of any contender's rotation, he is a productive innings-eater who can fit into the equation over the course of a 162-game season. He is worth trading for, but apparently would rather the Cardinals contend so he can remain in St. Louis.

“I’m trying not to be too far-sighted,” Mikolas said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “If I worry about something in July, how can I worry about my next start in five or six days?”

Miles Mikolas optimistic Cardinals attitude won't last all season long in St. Louis

Opening Day is merely a week away. The Cardinals are slotted right in the middle of a rough NL Central per most projections. However, one couldn't blame Mikolas for having an eye open.

“If I have my way, the Cardinals would be playing great baseball by then and we’re adding guys instead of getting rid of them,” Mikolas said recently. “That’s the goal, to be in the mix for a playoff run ourselves and not worry about anything other than that.”

I hate to disagree with Mikolas, but he is unlikely to get his way. Mozeliak has already started tearing down the foundation, and his replacement Chaim Bloom is a rebuild artist. There is nothing good that can come of this.

Mikolas is bound to be another casualty of the Cardinals administration trying to retool around younger talent. The unfortunate issue in St. Louis is that while there is some young talent on the roster, their farm system isn't exactly loaded with highly-ranked players. Mikolas, meanwhile, sounds very aware of his surroundings.

“I am aware that this is a contract year for me going into free agency. Another All-Star appearance or 18 wins would go a long way. My agent would be super-happy with that," Mikolas said. “Yeah, and my manager would be super-happy with that...I’m a people pleaser. I’m trying to make everybody happy, the fans, the coaches, everybody.”

Mikolas noted all of this as Cardinals manager Oli Marmol passed by his locker, which is an important point to make.

St. Louis is a team in transition, which leads to some awkward locker room moments.