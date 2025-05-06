Cardinals new Nolan Arenado trade plan could require a shocking pivot

One of the players worth monitoring heading into the MLB trade deadline is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals tried to trade Arenado this offseason as part of their "retooling" plan, but Arenado would not accept a deal, notably turning down an offer to join the Houston Astros. With the deadline months away, is there one team worth keeping an eye on?

The Athletic's Jim Bowden published an article detailing five trades he'd like to see in May. One of those trades is the Cardinals trading Arenado to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Josh Randall and third baseman Carson Rucker.

There's one problem, though, as Bowden brings up, Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause.

The Athletic's Nolan Arenado-Tigers trade idea is easier said than done

The main issue with any potential Arenado trade is that he needs to accept a trade. This offseason, Arenado provided the Cardinals a short list of teams he'd be willing to accept a trade to, and it included the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Angels. The Cardinals tried to deal Arenado to the Astros, with a trade agreed upon between both teams, but Arenado turned it down.

Since the Tigers are not on that list, it's unsure if Arenado would agree to a potential deal, even though they are playoff contenders.

The Tigers do have a need at third base. This past offseason, the Tigers were heavily involved in the free agency sweepstakes of Alex Bregman. The fit made sense, as Bregman used to play for manager A.J. Hinch during their time in Houston. Even though the Tigers offered Bregman a contract that was longer and worth more money, the third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million deal.

Pivoting to Arenado would make sense from the Tigers' point of view, but there is one problem — Arenado is owed $64 million through the 2027 season. Even though the Tigers went on a run to the ALDS this past season, they didn't exactly spend big money to bolster their roster. So, who's to say they would be willing to take on some of Arenado's contract? And, who's to say the Cardinals woudl go for that?

It's still early in the season, so It's uncertain what the Cardinals will opt to do. But if a team does have an opening at third base, Arenado is the best option available. Ultimately, the decision is Arenado's.