Cardinals nightmare Paul Goldschmidt landing spot is back on the table
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals were willing to let franchise cornerstone Paul Goldschmidt walk this winter, believing the reward of clearing payroll outweighed the risk that Goldy might sign somewhere familiar. Boy, do I have bad news for the St. Louis front office.
This isn't the say front offices should act out of fear. John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom and Co. did what they thought was right, believing they could get a cheaper version of Goldschmidt on the free-agent market or via trade.
Goldschmidt is a former MVP, a seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at first base. Even if he's not at his best – and those days have likely passed him by – there is a place on a contending roster for Goldschmidt. However, the Cards are not that, which is much of the reason they're willing to let Goldschmidt walk elsewhere – perhaps even to a rival – in exchange for the financial capital and a younger replacement.
Milwaukee Brewers are interested in former Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt
The bad news for St. Louis is that Goldschmidt might not go far. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the NL Central champion Brewers are very interested.
"The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract," Nightengale wrote.
As Nightengale mentions, it's rather surprising the Brewers are this interested given Hoskins decision to opt in to his contract. Had Hoskins opted out, thus joining a relatively weak first base market, Goldschmidt would've been an easy replacement. Still, Milwaukee is enthusiastic about a first base pairing of Hoskins and Goldschmidt, should the opportunity present itself.
Goldschmidt had an OPS of just .716 in 2024, down from .810 just a year prior. He's been on a steady decline since the 2022 campaign, which is when he made his last All-Star team.