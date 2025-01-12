Sure sounds like the Cardinals are using worst options for Nolan Arenado leverage
By Austin Owens
As we get closer to Spring Training, we have seen that many free agents and players who are on the trade block begin to change their perspective a little bit. Stars like Pete Alonso and Jack Flaherty are realizing that the initial deal they were seeking is not likely and they may have to settle for something a little less.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, Nolan Arenado, has now fell into this category. While Arenado is still under contract with the Cardinals, he should be traded prior to the 2025 season, we just don't know where to. According to Jon Morosi, Arenado has decided to be a little more 'open minded' regarding teams he would waive his no-trade clause for. However, some of the teams mentioned are surprising.
What are Nolan Arenado's options? Tigers and Mariners could be of interest
After the low level of team success Arenado has experienced in his four seasons with the Cardinals, the eight-time All-Star is looking to go to a contender. It has been reported that Arenado had interest in joining the Boston Red Sox or Philadelphia Phillies, but both of these teams have their third basemen they do not want to part ways with. Boston could trade for Arenado if the Cardinals were willing to eat more of the money, and move Rafael Devers to first base. A Triston Casas trade would soon follow.
Arenado is under contract for the next three seasons, set to earn $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027 when he will be 36 years old. Knowing that Arenado may only have a couple more seasons left in his prime, many teams are avoiding him because they view the asking price as too high.
The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners have been listed as options for Arenado if a deal cannot be made with the Red Sox. However, being that the Tigers have other options for a big bat in Alex Bregman or even Anthony Santander, trading for Arenado would seem to contradict their plan.
Seattle has financial flexibility and would be a nice fit for Arenado, but may not be the guaranteed contender that he is looking for.
At the end of the day, the Tigers nor the Mariners would complain about having Nolan Arenado at the hot corner. However, for the Cardinals to get what they are looking for out of this trade, they'll still have to suck it up and eat the majority of his contract.