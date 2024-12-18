Nolan Arenado vetoed Astros trade for reason much worse than the sign-stealing scandal
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Astros' lone major move was to trade away outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs ahead of his walk year. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding what they do next, considering they made it to the postseason last season, but were quickly eliminated by the Detroit Tigers. But on Wednesday, there was news of a near move, but never crossed the finish line.
On Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Brian McTaggart, and John Denton all reported that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado vetoed a trade to the Astros. Cardinals team president John Mozeliak let it be known that they are trying to trade the third baseman as they prepare for a rebuild.
Fans were curious why Arenado would veto a trade to the Astros. Sure, the Astros weren't part of the list of teams that Arenado would accept a trade to, but it is a favorable destination. Based on new reporting, we have an idea why Arenado said no to a deal to Houston.
According to The Athletic's Katie Woo, part of Arenado's reasoning behind vetoing the trade "stemmed from a preference to not make a decision this early in the offseason."
Let's just say that some of the social media reactions weren't too kind to Arenado for this partial reason to veto the trade.
For fans craving more major MLB trades and free agency signings are questioning why a week before Christmas is considered "too early. Well, Arenado seems to have a timeline in mind to make a decision.
From Woo's reporting, "Arenado declined to waive his no trade clause, preferring not to make a decision this early in the offseason. That decision, first reported by MLB.com on Wednesday, is not final, and the Cardinals and Astros will continue conversations. It is unclear whether the Astros will continue heavily pursuing Arenado or pivot to other options."
So, there is a chance that the two sides reach an agreement. However,. Woo mentions that it's unknown if the Astros will heavily pursue different options this offseason instead.
Arenado initially listed six teams that he would accept a trade to — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angels Angels, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. It's unknown if either of them will pursue Arenado.
However, there is the fact that the biggest domino is Alex Bregman, the top third baseman available in free agency. Bregman does have interest from the Astros, but also from the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Detroit Tigers. So, whoever misses out on Bregman when he does make a decision, Arenado would be the main fallback option.
The Astros focused on Arenado as a potential pivot off Bregman. But with the trade vetoed, one has to wonder what they will do next? Can they convince Arenado to accept a trade? Or will they make sure to entice Bregman to stay on a long-term contract?