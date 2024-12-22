Cardinals playoff scenarios: How Week 16 loss affects postseason chances
By Lior Lampert
Heading into their Week 11 bye, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals positioned themselves nicely to win the NFC West and make the playoffs. Since then, it's been all downhill, punctuated by their latest overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Entering the contest as 5.5-point betting favorites (per ESPN Bet), the Cardinals suffered a stunning and gut-wrenching upset defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Arizona has now lost four of its past five contests, dropping from 6-4 and first place in the division down to 7-8 and sitting in third.
The recent skid has Arizona on the outside looking into the 2024 postseason picture. But can they overcome the late-season collapse and sneak into the NFL's annual win-or-go-home tournament?
Chuba Hubbard's walk-off 21-yard rushing touchdown propelled the Panthers to victory and officially eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention. Arizona's only chance of reaching the league's grander stage was squandered by Carolina's workhorse running back.
A gutsy decision to go for it on fourth down in their red zone in extra time nearly saved Arizona's season. Nonetheless, it was ultimately a moot point, considering they punted the ball less than two minutes later.
Arizona had its fair share of opportunities to prevail, though they couldn't capitalize. Murray's two turnovers (one interception, one fumble) proved costly in what ended up being a one-possession ballgame. Moreover, a second-half knee injury to bell cow tailback James Conner further complicated matters for the Cardinals.
Suddenly, the Cardinals go from having much to play for down the stretch of the year to focusing their attention on 2025. It's a nightmare scenario and brutal reality for the team and fan base, which will surely sting into and throughout the offseason.
Members of the Red Sea will have time to think about what could've been and hold players/coaches accountable. Regardless, it doesn't make things easier to stomach or less painful.
Kudos to the lowly Panthers for coming in motivated to rain on the Cardinals' parade despite having little incentive besides pride. Carolina deserves credit, but Arizona will lose sleep over this one.