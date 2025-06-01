Cardinals vs. Rangers Roku game: How to stream and listen live

It might not be 2011 anymore, but anytime the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers play, it's hard not to flash back to that World Series - one of the best Fall Classics ever. Given their history, it's far from surprising that the third and final game of this weekend series between the two clubs will be broadcast nationally.

National broadcasts are nothing new. Cardinals fans, in particular, know big games on National TV well. With that being said, Sunday's game isn't a traditional nationally broadcast contest. It isn't on ESPN or FOX, instead, it's on the Roku Sports Channel. Instead of choosing a network that'd lead to more eyeballs watching this intriguing matchup, MLB has this game on Roku.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How to watch Cardinals-Rangers on Roku

This story will be updated.