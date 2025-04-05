Cardinals-Red Sox start time: Fenway Park rain delay updates for April 5 matinee

The Boston Red Sox clearly enjoyed returning to Fenway Park for the first time in the 2025 MLB season as the offense came alive for 13 runs in the home opener on Friday in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The win was also the third straight for Alex Cora's club, pulling them to 4-4 on the year and looking to keep building some positive momentum as they entered Saturday's matinee with the Cards.

Unfortunately, the rain and finnicky early-spring weather at Fenway Park did its best to halt that momentum.

With a dreary forecast already in everyone's minds and rain dumping on Boston throughout Saturday, the initial 4:10 p.m. ET start time for the game was ultimately pushed back before first pitch as the Red Sox announced that they were in a rain delay for the start of the game.

#FenwayWeather Update: Due inclement weather today's first pitch has been delayed. We will provide further updates as soon as possible. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 5, 2025

When will the game actually get started, though? Or will they even play it as the two clubs are set for Sunday Night Baseball the following day? Here's what we know based on the weather and everything else.

When will Cardinals-Red Sox start after rain delay?

Based on the forecast, the earliest we could see the Cardinals-Red Sox game start on Saturday would be around 7 p.m. ET, when the rain in the area is about to subside. However, with the amount of rain that's already fallen and more rain expected to come later in the night, it's entirely possible that this game is postponed and we get a Cardinals-Red Sox doubleheader on Sunday.

Fenway Park weather forecast for Saturday, April 5

Until a bit after 6 p.m. ET, the forecast in Boston and at Fenway specifically calls for rain and winds blowing consistently around 15 mph at at least a 75% chance or better. That subsides to under 50% from about 7-9 p.m. ET but then jumps back up to the 70-90% range throughout the night before the rain is supposed to subside either early on Sunday morning or around lunchtime on Sunday at the latest.

The forecast, however, is not at all promising for baseball between the Red Sox and Cardinals on Saturday. Not only is there not a big break in the rain (and this is all forecasted, so even that could change) but any respite seems like it would be soon followed by more rain showers. While the infield is tarped, the outfield could become almost untenable with more rain dropping on the ballpark.

We will continue to keep you updated with any changes in the forecast and, more importantly, with everything that we hear or know about the start time on Saturday at Fenway Park. Additionally, if the game is postponed, we'll update you with any of those details as well.