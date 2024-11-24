Cardinals latest roster move makes Jordan Hicks trade look like even more of a disaster
Roughly 22 weeks after making a positive impression at the big-league level, the St. Louis Cardinals have non-tendered pitcher Adam Kloffenstein. The news was announced on Friday as he became the second pitcher acquired by St. Louis at the 2023 trade deadline to be removed from the 40-man.
The move causes us to consider a June 30, 2023 deal to be a significant mistake by John Mozeliak and the front office.
The ex-Blue Jay right-hander was sent to Missouri along with Sem Robberse in exchange for the versatile flame thrower Jordan Hicks. All Hicks did was go on to become one of Toronto's four starting pitchers to post under a 2.70 earned run average in a minimum of 24 innings pitched that year. Additionally, the Texas native posted a 1.083 WHIP while his sweeper -- Hicks' put-away pitch in 2023 -- was hit at just a .136 clip, per Statcast.
He moved to the San Francisco Giants last January, signing a four-year deal with the club before converting into more of a starter. Hicks came out of the gate strong to begin his time in a new role, before cooling off quite quickly from July on. He still provided value following a move to the bullpen, especially in August where he allowed a single in seven appearances.
John Mozeliak's latest glaring Cardinals mistake couldn't be more obvious
It wasn't like Kloffenstein was projected to be St. Louis' next Adam Wainwright or something, but the fact that he was non-tendered roughly 15 months after being dealt for isn't a great look for the organization. Hicks showed signs of brilliance as a starter last season, while the Cards wouldn't even give one-half of the return from a trade a real look in the majors.
It made all the sense in the world to hold onto this guy. There looked to be a reality where Kloffenstein played a part in St. Louis' bullpen. That thought is a fantasy now as other franchises have the chance to crack the code.
The pressure now heats up on Dutch native Sem Robberse
Kloffenstein, who was regarded as the organization's 19th-ranked prospect in January per the fellas over at Prospects1500, threw a perfect inning in his MLB debut at the historic Rickwood Field this past June. His clean inning of work set the table for Ryan Helsley. The former fifth-round draft choice punched out two en route to his 25th save that night. The real ones will remember him as a Rickwood legend.
The focus now shifts to the other half of the Hicks deal: Robberse. He'll hope to make this trade seem like less of a disaster than it already is. The ex-Dutch Major League pitcher tallied a 4.59 ERA in 84.1 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024. He tossed into the sixth inning on eight occasions, one of which was an eight-inning nine strikeout outing in April.