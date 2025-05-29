Cardinals scorching hot stretch is saving far more than just playoff hopes

Since the 2025 season started, Jordan Walker was under a lot of scrutiny. He hadn’t quite materialized to the player the St. Louis Cardinals had hoped, and it looked like he wasn't going to reach the potential Cardinals fans dreamed of. During the 2024 season, he flirted with Triple-A ball, drawing an even bigger spotlight ahead of 2025.

With the Cardinals on a heater right now, Walker has shunned away any doubt about his ability to perform in the majors. St. Louis is 18-7 in May, including Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals are also batting .265 as a team for the month.

As good as the Cardinals have been, Walker has been swinging a scorching hot bat lately. In the last 15 games, he’s slashing .273/.289/.432 and 11 RBIs. If you just look at the last seven games, his slash line jumps to .318/.348/.455.

No need to doubt Jordan Walker anymore — he’s got his groove back. Or got it for the first time. That’s not to say this is just a brief stint. But for now, he’s silenced all of his haters, and it’s helping the Cardinals look like a legitimate playoff contender.

Jordan Walker is proving why the St. Louis Cardinals were patient with him

The Cardinals were patient with Waker and now he’s proving why they were right to be. It would have been easy for them to throw him on the trade block and just get anything out of frustration, more than anything. But they stood by him through his slump.

Now both teams couldn’t be more grateful he’s come out on the other side. The crazy thing about him turning things around too is now the Cardinals benefit from keeping at this point than they would trading him.

The Cardinals have worked their way to second in the NL Central and just three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the division lead. Even better, they’re in one of the three NL wild card spots, meaning if the season ended today, they’d be in the postseason.

St. Louis can continue this run and they’ll probably need Walker to do it. Their current hot streak is proof that when Walker plays well, the Cardinals win. If he stays hot, he would have earned the right to stay with the Cardinals.